Budget apartments for rent in Mid-West, Houston

Mid-West is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mid-West look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Mid-West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8162 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $690/month, this 623-square-foot studio apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 30.7% less than the $997/month median rent for a studio in Mid-West.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment also includes carpeted floors, a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Westheimer and South Voss Roads

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Westheimer and South Voss Roads, is also listed for $690/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3777 S. Gessner Road

Then there's this 670-square-foot dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3777 S. Gessner Road, listed at $720/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers outdoor space, garage parking and a business center. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2424 S. Voss Road

Check out this 475-square-foot studio apartment at 2424 S. Voss Road, listed at $730/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, garage parking and on-site laundry. The unit also comes with a fireplace and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

