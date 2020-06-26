The cheapest apartments for rent in Washington Avenue Coalition, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Washington Avenue Coalition are hovering around $1,369, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4400 Memorial Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4400 Memorial Drive, is listed for $1,025/month for its 837 square feet.

The unit has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring; a swimming pool is offered as a building amenity. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

401 S. Heights Blvd.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 401 S. Heights Blvd., which is going for $1,100/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

7105 Old Katy Road

Check out this 617-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7105 Old Katy Road, listed at $1,160/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym. The unit also comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

147 Heights Blvd.

This studio apartment, situated at 147 Heights Blvd., is listed for $1,161/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry.

(See the listing here.)

2425 Katy Freeway

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2425 Katy Freeway, which is going for $1,178/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the listing here.)

