Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

910 Cypress Station

Listed at $546/month, this 573-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 910 Cypress Station, is 54.5 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,200/month.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. You'll also find a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

12603 Northborough Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 12603 Northborough Drive in Greater Greenspoint, is listed for $565/month for its 519 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

1000 Greens Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1000 Greens Road in Greater Greenspoint, which, at 643 square feet, is going for $570/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Look out for a $300 dog deposit.

4720 Yellowstone Blvd.

Then there's this short-stay apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4720 Yellowstone Blvd. in Ost / South Union, listed at $600/month.

The apartment has a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

