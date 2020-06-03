The cheapest apartments for rent in Neartown - Montrose, Houston

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Neartown - Montrose look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,325, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Neartown - Montrose via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1717 Park St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1717 Park St., is listed for $950/month for its 600 square feet.

You'll find hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen with a dishwasher in the unit. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3210 W. Dallas St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3210 W. Dallas St., which is going for $955/month.

Building amenities feature a gym and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

405 Hawthorne St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 550-square-foot rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 405 Hawthorne St., listed at $995/month.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and central heating and air conditioning. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

3600 Allen Parkway

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom short-stay condo at 3600 Allen Parkway, listed at $1,025/month.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building boasts a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.