The most affordable apartments for rent in the Heights, Houston

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does a cheap rent on a rental in the Heights look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,225, compared to a $1,229 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in the Heights via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

900 N. Durham Drive

Listed at $890/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 900 N. Durham Drive, is 27.3% less than the $1,225/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Heights.

The building features on-site laundry; in the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

513 Ridge St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 513 Ridge St., is listed for $900/month for its 600 square feet.

The residence has hardwood flooring; the building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2121 Ella Blvd.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2121 Ella Blvd., which is going for $1,045/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and additional storage space. Also, expect to find a balcony and a walk-in closet in the unit. This rental is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

935 Byrne St.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 935 Byrne St., listed at $1,100/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and a gym. The listing also promises a deck and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Here's the listing.)

1202 Archer St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1202 Archer St., is also listed for $1,100/month.

You'll find a renovated kitchen and high ceilings in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building has garage parking.

(See the listing here.)

