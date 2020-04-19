Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Houston are hovering around $1,220. But how does the low-end pricing on a Houston rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5430 Birdwood Road

Listed at $549/month, this studio apartment, located at 5430 Birdwood Road in the Meyerland Area, is 58.1 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,311/month.

The building offers wheelchair accessibility and on-site laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has some transit options.

1000 Greens Road

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1000 Greens Road in Greater Greenspoint. It's listed for $570/month for its 643 square feet.

The apartment features hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Assigned parking and secured entry is offered as a building amenity. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Expect a $300 dog deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

6200 Marinette Drive

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 6200 Marinette Drive in Sharpstown. It's listed for $640/month for its 680 square feet.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

6233 Gulfton St.

Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6233 Gulfton St. in Gulfton. At 720 square feet, it's going for $665/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

910 Redwood St.

Finally, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 910 Redwood St. in Lawndale/Wayside. It's listed for $750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space and on-site laundry. The unit also includes air conditioning and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Look out for a $200 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has some transit options.

