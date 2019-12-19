The most affordable apartments for rent in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be . So what does a cheap rent on a rental in Greenway look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,382, compared to a $1,080 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Greenway via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3898 W. Alabama St.

Listed at $950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 3898 W. Alabama St., is 31.3% less than the $1,382/month median rent for a one bedroom in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area.

The building offers a swimming pool and garage parking. The condo also features hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Newcastle Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Newcastle Drive, which, at 660 square feet, is going for $1,040/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym. The unit also includes carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

4631 Wild Indigo St.

Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4631 Wild Indigo St., listed at $1,050/month.

You can expect a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

4807 Pin Oak Park

Finally, check out this 631-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4807 Pin Oak Park, listed at $1,143/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

