Texas dog reunites with owner 7 years after it went missing

SAN ANTONIO – A dog named Honey has been reunited with his owner after disappearing for seven years with the help of a microchip, KSAT reported.

A Facebook post by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said after Honey was taken in as a stray last week, employees were able to find a microchip registered to someone who had adopted him.

Animal Care Services staff were able reach Honey’s owner, who upon arriving at the shelter, she burst into tears when she saw him, according to the Facebook post.

A spokesperson for Animal Care Services told KSAT that Honey’s owner cried out for him to see if he remembered. He reacted and she started to hug and kiss the dog who returned the affection with a wagging tail.

The happy reunion was made possible by San Antonio’s microchip law, stating that all dogs, cats and ferrets must be microchipped within the city limits, KSAT reported.

“It’s stories like Honey that reminds us what a difference our community’s microchip law can make to pets and their people,” Animal Care Services told KSAT.