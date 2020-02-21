Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 6 delightful doggies to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Houston. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Cash, dachshund Cash is a sweet male dachshund dog being kept at Joyrides Rescue. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered. Notes from Cash's caretakers: Cash is ready to find his forever home! He does well with all of his K9 foster siblings (of all sizes) and is just a chill, laid back guy who is looking for the perfect home. He is quiet, calm, and loves to be with people. He is often found snoozing away on top of a little nest of pillows and blankets he’s fluffed up to just how he wants them. He loves head scratches, walks well on a leash and loves to ride in the car. He is friendly, easy-going and mild-mannered. As is common with his age/breed, Cash has a heart murmur but doesn’t let that slow him down one bit! Read more about Cash on Petfinder. Ice Cube, husky and American Bully mix Ice Cube is an adorable male husky and American Bully mix currently residing at Love and Rescue. Ice Cube will get along great with your cats and dogs. He has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Ice Cube is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Here's what Ice Cube's friends at Love and Rescue think of him: Ice Cube is a calm, quiet old man. He is content to nap most of the day but does love to chase his ball. Ice Cube loves to go on walks and he's great on a leash but prefers a slow pace. Apply to adopt Ice Cube today at Petfinder. Lily, Labrador retriever and American Bully mix Lily is a darling female Labrador retriever and American Bully mix staying at Love and Rescue. Lily gets along well with other dogs. Lily is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. Lily's current caretakers say: Lily is a calm beautiful girl. She is currently undergoing heartworm treatment and will soon be ready to join her forever family. Apply to adopt Lily today at Petfinder. Holly, Alaskan malamute Holly is a sweet female Alaskan malamute dog currently residing at Texas Alaskan Malamute Rescue. Holly is spayed, and she has had all her shots. Fear not: She is already house-trained. Holly is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Here's what Holly's friends at Texas Alaskan Malamute Rescue think of her: Holly is a fun older girl that is full of life and quite the character. She has a great temperament and likes to talk. Holly is an easy-going girl, super friendly and social. She likes to hang out and be a part of everything. She rides well once in the vehicle, but not a great fan of getting in a car. Holly is overweight and making good progress on her weight loss diet. Apply to adopt Holly today at Petfinder. Sammy, mixed breed Sammy is a winsome female mixed breed dog in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Sammy gets along well with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. Sammy's current caretakers say: This little girl was abandoned at a public park. She was timid and afraid of people initially, but she’s getting over it as she stays with us. Sammy is good with our two older and larger dogs. She is okay walking on a leash. Sammy may have a little separation anxiety. She is very smart and picks things up quickly; she knows a few basic commands. Sammy loves toys. Read more about Sammy on Petfinder. Nebbie, German shepherd Nebbie is a female German shepherd dog being kept at Rescue Dogs Galore. Nebbie plays well with others — she'll get along great with other dogs. She's already house-trained. She is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. More from Nebbie: Hi, my name is Nebbie. I am 5 years old and I weigh 73 pounds. I am moderately active but would be happy going on a walk (I'm great on leash) or playing in the backyard with my peeps. I also do just fine being a couch potato! I get along with other dogs with a slow introduction and I am living with two medium-sized doggies in my foster home. I am a loving, sweet and patient lady. I know "sit" and "come". I am a big dog, so a house with no very small children, tiny dogs, or cats would be ideal. Apply to adopt Nebbie today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.