Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 delightful doggies to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Miley, Labrador retriever mix Miley is a female Labrador retriever mix currently housed at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc. Miley plays well with others, and she's happy to keep company with kids, dogs or cats. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. She's already house-trained. Here's more from Miley: Hi! My name is Miley! I'm a black lab mix female. I am very active and love to run and go for walks. I know some manners like sit, paws (shake); I walk on a leash/harness; I am crate and potty trained but I am very active and need to be taken to the dog park to run or maybe run with my mom/dad. I am working on not jumping on people out of excitement but it's so hard because I love people! I do well with kids but I'd do better with older children (teens) and with an active family. I LOVE to run in the backyard, cuddle, jump, sleep, eat snacks and food and be part of a family. Read more about how to adopt Miley on Petfinder. Rosie, American Staffordshire terrier and Labrador retriever mix Rosie is a female American Staffordshire terrier and Labrador retriever mix being kept at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc. Rosie loves other dogs. Rosie is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Read more about Rosie on Petfinder. Betty Boop, chow chow and shar-pei mix Betty Boop is an adorable female chow chow and shar-pei mix currently residing at Houston Chow Chow Connection. Betty Boop gets along well with other dogs. She's been vaccinated and spayed. No need to worry: She's already house-trained. Betty Boop's current caretakers say: Betty Boop is a beautiful girl with a beautiful soul! She is around 3 years old. Betty Boop gets along with all the dogs; she does well in a crate and she's 100% house trained. We would say that's a trifecta! Read more about Betty Boop on Petfinder. Tigger, mixed breed Tigger is a sweet male mixed breed dog currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Tigger likes to socialize, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. Fear not: He is already house-trained. Tigger is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Here's what Tigger's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of him: This handsome boy gets along great with other dogs and loves the outdoors. Tigger comes with all the high-end features! He is house trained, does not get up on furniture, barks very little (only to alert) and is used to being put on a leash. A perfect home for Tigger would be one without small children or cats, preferably with a yard, and an owner who has time to play with him. He is outgoing and playful when you want him to be and he is a lazy lump of love when you just want to lounge. Read more about how to adopt Tigger on Petfinder. Zuri, Siberian husky Zuri is a darling female Siberian husky dog currently residing at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc. Zuri is the life of the party — she'll get along great with other dogs, cats and children. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She is vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Zuri's caretakers: Meet Zuri! She's a 2-year-old, 40-pound husky. Zuri is good with kids, dogs and cats. She's potty trained and crate trained but needs some work on a leash. She is very sweet and quiet. Read more about Zuri on Petfinder. Hobo, Labrador retriever mix Hobo is a darling male Labrador retriever mix staying at New Life Rescue, Inc. Hobo is a social butterfly, and he gets along well with other dogs, cats and children. He already has had all of his shots, and he's neutered. He's already house-trained. Notes from Hobo's caretakers: Imagine having a big dog that is always on guard. Imagine that dog with a strong bark that'll deter bad people from approaching your home. Imagine a dog that is always happy to see you. Imagine a dog that will lay beside you no matter if you're happy, sad, cold, lonely or whatever mood you're in. Imagine a dog that will be your best friend forever. Imagine no more. This is Hobo. What's not to love about Hobo? He truly is a sweetheart. He wouldn't hurt a fly and he's wonderful with children. Read more about Hobo on Petfinder. Lucy, pit bull terrier mix Lucy is a female pit bull terrier mix being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Lucy is happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. Lucy is spayed and vaccinated. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. Here's what Lucy's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of her: Lucy is extremely sweet and humble. She is young and energetic but very well behaved and super easy to train. She gets along very well with other dogs — small and large — and with kids. Lucy loves to play and is a great companion. She will be a great pet and make a family very happy. Read more about Lucy on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.