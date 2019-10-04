Discussing the domestic violence epidemic

KPRC

HOUSTON - Domestic violence prevention experts said the key to gaining safety is to get out, but they also said that after making that decision is when the abused are even more susceptible to danger.

Emilee Dawn Whitehurst, president and CEO of the Houston Area Women's Center, said her organization works to help the abused find haven even as their rational thoughts can sometimes get in the way.

"Sometimes people are making really rational calculations," she said. "What if that's your sole source of income. What if that's the only way you know you can get food on the table for your kids."

Whitehurst is a guest on this week's Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and talks about the progress being made with a reduction in domestic violence-related homicides from the 91 in 2017, but she said the number of 43 this year is still too many.

Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Hotline numbers are in the contact section below.

2nd chances for drug offenders

In her many years as a prosecutor, judge and district attorney, Devon Anderson saw many cases where addiction to drugs was the main catalyst that put people behind bars, and she wanted to find ways to help. Now, as executive director of the Harris County Drug Court Foundation, she has that chance.

One of the programs the foundation oversees is the STAR program which helps the addicted get back on track.

"This program is for people who've had a long-standing addiction, who've been in and out of rehab, in and out of the criminal justice system -- non-violent offenders who need help," she said. "This program is very intensive and it has a lot of support to it and a lot of aftercare and that's why it's so successful."

Anderson is joined by a graduate of the STAR program who talks about his journey back to sobriety and about the upcoming STAR luncheon which is the only fundraiser of the year.

Greater Houston Black Chamber celebrates 25th Pinnacles Awards

The Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 25 years of its Pinnacle Awards this month. Chamber President Carol Guess and one of the Pinnacle Award founders, Cary Yates, talk about the importance of the awards and the role the Black Chamber plays in helping all businesses in the community find success.

Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall airs at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

More information

Emilee Dawn Whitehurst, President, CEO Houston Area Women's Center

hawc.org

713-528-6798

Domestic Violence Hotline 713-528-2121

Sexual Assault Hotline 713-528-RAPE (7273)

Email: Info@hawc.org

Twitter: @hawctalk

Instagram: hawctalk

Devon Anderson, Executive Director, Harris County Drug Court Foundation

hcdcf.org

713-899-9893

Carol Guess, Chair - Houston Black Chamber

ghbcc.com

713-660-8299

Email Info@ghbcc.com

Twitter: @HouBlackChamber

Instagram: houblackchamber

Cary Yates, Director, Emancipation Economic Development Council

emancipationhouston.org

346-980-5635

Email: Info@emancipationhouston.org

Twitter: @EEDCHouston

