Discussing the domestic violence epidemic

HOUSTON - Domestic violence prevention experts said the key to gaining safety is to get out, but they also said that after making that decision is when the abused are even more susceptible to danger.
Emilee Dawn Whitehurst, president and CEO of the Houston Area Women's Center, said her organization works to help the abused find haven even as their rational thoughts can sometimes get in the way.
"Sometimes people are making really rational calculations," she said. "What if that's your sole source of income. What if that's the only way you know you can get food on the table for your kids."
Whitehurst is a guest on this week's Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and talks about the progress being made with a reduction in domestic violence-related homicides from the 91 in 2017, but she said the number of 43 this year is still too many.
Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Hotline numbers are in the contact section below.
2nd chances for drug offenders
In her many years as a prosecutor, judge and district attorney, Devon Anderson saw many cases where addiction to drugs was the main catalyst that put people behind bars, and she wanted to find ways to help. Now, as executive director of the Harris County Drug Court Foundation, she has that chance.
One of the programs the foundation oversees is the STAR program which helps the addicted get back on track.
"This program is for people who've had a long-standing addiction, who've been in and out of rehab, in and out of the criminal justice system -- non-violent offenders who need help," she said. "This program is very intensive and it has a lot of support to it and a lot of aftercare and that's why it's so successful."
Anderson is joined by a graduate of the STAR program who talks about his journey back to sobriety and about the upcoming STAR luncheon which is the only fundraiser of the year.
Greater Houston Black Chamber celebrates 25th Pinnacles Awards
The Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 25 years of its Pinnacle Awards this month. Chamber President Carol Guess and one of the Pinnacle Award founders, Cary Yates, talk about the importance of the awards and the role the Black Chamber plays in helping all businesses in the community find success.
Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall airs at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
More information
Emilee Dawn Whitehurst, President, CEO Houston Area Women's Center
hawc.org
713-528-6798
Domestic Violence Hotline 713-528-2121
Sexual Assault Hotline 713-528-RAPE (7273)
Email: Info@hawc.org
Twitter: @hawctalk
Instagram: hawctalk
Devon Anderson, Executive Director, Harris County Drug Court Foundation
hcdcf.org
713-899-9893
Carol Guess, Chair - Houston Black Chamber
ghbcc.com
713-660-8299
Email Info@ghbcc.com
Twitter: @HouBlackChamber
Instagram: houblackchamber
Cary Yates, Director, Emancipation Economic Development Council
emancipationhouston.org
346-980-5635
Email: Info@emancipationhouston.org
Twitter: @EEDCHouston
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.