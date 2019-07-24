You can now live stream all Fort Bend County public meetings

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Wednesday that the county will live stream all public meetings of the commissioners' court.

The streams of the county work sessions and official activities, including special meetings and workshops, will be available on the Fort Bend County web page.

Archives of the live streams will also be available.

The commissioners' court meets the first, second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m.

"For the first time in history and in line with my vision for transparency in government, I am proud to live stream all official meetings and deliberations of Commissioners’ Court including special meetings and workshops. Every resident regardless of location deserves the ability to see their County government at work and stay informed," George said.

