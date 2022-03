Nestlé has said it will pull a number of brands from Russia, but will keep selling “essential food” in the country to uphold “the principle of ensuring the basic right to food.”

“As the war rages in Ukraine, our activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food, such as infant food and medical/hospital nutrition — not on making a profit,” the company said in a statement.

The company said KitKat and Nesquik would be among the brands to be suspended.

