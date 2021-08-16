Mostly Cloudy icon
VIDEOS, PHOTOS: This is what the chaos in Afghanistan looks like as Taliban enter Kabul

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Richard Engel, Afghanistan
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane, some climbing on the plane, as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)
HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the most powerful videos and images coming out of the chaos in Afghanistan since the Taliban has entered Kabul.

A majority of these social media postings come from NBC News’ Richard Engle. Follow his Twitter page for the latest.

