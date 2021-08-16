VIDEOS, PHOTOS: This is what the chaos in Afghanistan looks like as Taliban enter Kabul

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane, some climbing on the plane, as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the most powerful videos and images coming out of the chaos in Afghanistan since the Taliban has entered Kabul.

A majority of these social media postings come from NBC News’ Richard Engle. Follow his Twitter page for the latest.

The desperation is complete. Afghans don’t want to be left behind as US evacuates. pic.twitter.com/efZgNcyzpU — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 16, 2021

The #Taliban capture of #Kabul is not just an epic defeat for the US. The "Great Retreat" in #Afghanistan may serve as a bookend for the era of U.S. global power. My analysis in @NewYorker. https://t.co/L9BfaA5oyQ — Robin Wright (@wrightr) August 15, 2021

Many Afghans outraged and offended Americans evacuated service dogs in Kabul, but left people behind, including so many who helped the United States pic.twitter.com/DpnaZpWCux — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 16, 2021

Overnight, U.S. forces evacuated all staff from the U.S embassy in Afghanistan as a desperate scene unfolded at Kabul’s airport and President Biden authorized an additional 1,000 troops. @RichardEngel reports from Kabul. pic.twitter.com/61zxM8DdvR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 16, 2021

'Kabul is falling... now.'



Watch @RichardEngel's full report from last night's @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/NJCISwBU4O — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) August 16, 2021

US Marines run to secure aircraft as desperate Afghans rush the perimeter and reach the tarmac where c-17s are parked. Late Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/djERJQBDk7 — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) August 16, 2021

It’s a tale of two sides of one airport in kabul. The military side, where US troops are overseeing evac of embassy, and the civilian side, bedlam. https://t.co/VxoMDjsyhw — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 16, 2021

Many are comparing this to Saigon. Afghans rushing to leave with US forces/embassy personnel https://t.co/wwE0HzwJQF — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 16, 2021

.@RichardEngel with his latest report from Kabul for @NBCNightlyNews. https://t.co/IycnzIYRM3 — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) August 16, 2021

Afghans desperate to leave, desperate to flee the Taliban, scaling the walls into Kabul airport this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ebk2bpxj8C — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 16, 2021

Apache now flying over area of what sounds like a gunfight near airport in Kabul. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 16, 2021

Embassy update: Almost all embassy personnel have now relocated from the Embassy compound to the airport ... the American flag has been lowered from the US Embassy compound, from @mitchellreports — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 16, 2021

Pentagon sending an additional 1,000 troops to Kabul. There have been no engagements between US Military & Taliban so far. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

And the US has brought in thousands of troops to secure the airport. But US only focused on securing evacuation, taking place on military side of kabul airport. Another sign of disregard for Afghans and total lack lack of planning. https://t.co/bzW0vVoIXj — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

Another Saigon moment: chaotic scenes at Kabul International Airport. No security. None. pic.twitter.com/6BuXqBTHWk — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021

Insane. The situation at the Kabul airport. Total chaos https://t.co/T2KkgNRhqy — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 15, 2021

There are two thousand individuals plus (suitcases and all) on the tarmac not allowing flights to take off....this is a catastrophe. There is no security at the airport. None.

We call on the Americans or anyone to help secure the civilian side of the airport. Now! https://t.co/VZfmtPY8sd — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021

This is happening right now aboard KamAir destined for Istanbul. (Video sent by a friend) https://t.co/RfLVbKeh9Z pic.twitter.com/kGiLwJH1Ka — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021

Thinking tonight about all the Afghans who only knew what life was like over the past 20 years. There was violence, yes, but also hope and opportunities. Now both are gone, especially for girls and women. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

The US topples the Taliban and drives out al-qaeda weeks after 9/11. Then the US gets distracted by Iraq. The Taliban return from Pakistan. The US fights hard. A status quo is finally reached. Trump wants out. Biden pulls the plug. Taliban return stronger than ever. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

Back from the western outskirts of Kabul, where this evening there were extraordinary scenes of Taliban fighters leaving the capital in captured Humvees and police trucks, brandishing M16s, cheered on by crowds of bystanders, chased by packs of children. — Matthieu Aikins (@mattaikins) August 15, 2021

More on intel failure. How did the US get duped into thinking there was ever a peace process with the Taliban? Outfoxed by the Taliban? I’d say that’s embarrassing but shameful is closer — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

Richard Engel reports from Kabul. https://t.co/Cjo6AUTupE — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) August 15, 2021

Saw dozens of Taliban on streets of kabul, some in new Afghan security vehicles. I suspect over the next several hours/overnight many many more will be coming. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

Seeing Taliban fighters on streets in kabul now. Armed. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

Taliban, which had said it was holding off on entering kabul, now saying they will enter to “stop looting” — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021