Roadblocks and protests disrupt Colombian city of Cali

Protesters shout slogans during an anti-government protest in Yumbo, near Cali, Colombia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Colombians have taken to the streets for weeks across the country after the government proposed tax increases on public services, fuel, wages and pensions, but have continued even after President Ivan Duque walked back the tax hike. (AP Photo/Andres Gonzalez)

CALI – The sugar mills that employ tens of thousands of people have ground to a halt. Broken stoplights dangle uselessly over downtown intersections. Police watch over burned bus stops and looted gas stations. Even the ice cream cone factory has gone silent.

Anti-government protests have raged for nearly a month across Colombia, and nowhere more fiercely than in Cali, a western city of more than 2 million people normally famed more for its tropical music than for social unrest.

At least 32 protesters have been killed in Cali in clashes with police since the protests began in late April, according to Indepaz a human rights group. It has identified 52 victims across Colombia as a whole.

Protesters and police in Cali have accused each other of using live ammunition during clashes that still occur most nights in in poor neighborhoods, which are also home to gangs.

Bright orange plastic barriers, sandbags, bars of metal, ropes and debris still block major roads.

Ad

“We know that these roadblocks hurt business and industry. But that also stops the government from getting more money” said a protester who gave his name as Brian. He wore dark sunglasses and a mask and refused to reveal his full name over fear of retribution by police.

“This is a way for us to be noticed in the city, and to let the government know we don’t accept what they’re doing” he said.

Nationwide protests erupted when President Ivan Duque proposed a wide-ranging tax increase, but continued even after he backed off, transformed into a general outcry against growing poverty and inequality in a country where the unemployment rate doubled over the past year of pandemic.

Ad

Ad