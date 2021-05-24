Residents search for dead killed by Congo's volcano eruption

Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo cuts through Buhene north of Goma, Congo Monday, May 24, 2021. Residents returned to destroyed homes and searched for missing loved ones on the outskirts of Goma as officials called for vigilance amid small tremors after the large volcano erupted Saturday May 22, 2021 . Mount Nyiragongo sent torrents of lava into villages after dark with little warning, leaving at least 15 people dead amid the chaos and destroying more than 500 homes. (AP Photo/Justin Kabumba)

KINSHASA – Residents searched for missing loved ones amid their destroyed homes on the outskirts of Congo’s eastern city of Goma Monday, where light aftershocks were detected in the area following the eruption of a large volcano two days earlier.

With little warning Mount Nyiragongo had turned the dark sky fiery red on Saturday night and then spewed torrents of lava into villages, killing at least 15 people and destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said.

Grief, disbelief and fear hung over the area as seven government ministers, including Congo's prime minister and health minister, visited Goma.

Smoke rose from the cooling lava that covered part of the Nyiragongo region. Some people walked on the crust formed by hardening lava.

Scientists at the Volcanic Observatory of Goma were not able to adequately warn the public of the eruption because of a funding cut, the observatory's scientific director of Celestin Kasereka Mahinda said.

“The observatory no longer has the support of the central government or of external donors, which explains why the volcanic eruption was such a surprise,” Mahinda told The Associated Press. A partnership between the government and the World Bank that had supported the observatory was cut in October 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the observatory without even internet, he said.

The observatory had just started to resume operations last month thanks to new funding from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Volcano Disaster Assistance Program, which means the observatory can at least gather data after the eruption, he said.

The volcano remains active and earthquake tremors are being recorded, he said, calling on the population to remain vigilant.

