Woman wanted after using fake ID to buy Cadillac in Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Officials are searching for a woman accused of stealing someone's identity to buy a Cadillac, Houston police said.

On Aug. 29, 2018, Gabriela Dochwat, of Illinois, stole a person's identity to make a purchase from a car dealership, in the 12220 block of Katy Freeway, police said.

Dochwat used the victim's information to obtain a line of credit to purchase a Cadillac XT5, police said. During the purchase, Dochwat used a fake driver's license with the victim's information.

Gabriela is described as white, 20 years old, 4 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing between 110 and 140 pounds. She is said to have brown eyes and long blond hair.

Although Dochwat is from Illinois, police believe she may be working in local bars and clubs.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Dochwat's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477.

