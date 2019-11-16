Argument leads to deadly crash in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A woman died Saturday morning after an argument with her husband in their car led to a deadly crash in northeast Houston, police said.

The crash happened in an I-45 northbound main lane near the Cavalcade entrance around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Houston police said the couple was heading home from downtown Houston when they got into a heated argument.

The woman, who police said had been drinking, tried to crawl out of the moving vehicle. She fell out of the car and onto the highway. An oncoming Chrysler Sedan struck and ran over the woman, killing her.

Officials said the woman’s husband was not intoxicated and the Chrysler Sedan driver showed no signs of intoxication.

As the driver of the Chrysler Sedan and the woman’s husband ran over to the woman, a third car crashed into the other two vehicles when it tried to stop abruptly, police said. That driver fled the scene of the crash.

At this time, police have not released the woman’s identity. No arrests have been made in this incident.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.