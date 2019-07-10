Freak accident: Woman dies after impaling herself in eye with 10-inch metal straw

Associated Press

HOUSTON - A woman died when she accidentally impaled her eye with a metal drinking straw at her home in England, reports say.

Elena Struthers-Gardner, 60, a retired jockey died of her injury, the Daily Echo reported Tuesday.

The newspaper reported she was carrying a mason-jar type glass with a fixed 10-inch stainless steel straw when she collapsed and the straw impaled her left eye socket and pierced her brain.

Emergency workers rushed her to the hospital, but she died the next day.

The local coroner issued a warning following the accident saying the straws shouldn’t be fixed in place and care should be taken while using them.

Metal straws are a popular eco-friendly option as efforts to reduce single-use plastics have increased.



