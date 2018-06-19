Woman captures video of neighbor sneaking into her apartment, leaves 'gotcha' note

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A man was arrested when his neighbor captured video of him sneaking into her apartment to steal money from her wallet.

Thameka Hall said she couldn't figure out how she was always misplacing cash in her apartment. She lives alone, and for weeks the money kept disappearing from her purse.

She decided to catch the crook. She captured video of a stranger opening the door and going right toward her purse.

Police said Lance Papp was able to watch her because he lives down the hall.

Hall's video shows Papp grabbing the cash, but this time she only had a dollar and a handwritten note for him.

"I wrote, 'I gotcha,'" Hall said. "That's what I can say to you. The joke's on you. You messed with the wrong one."

Hall acknowledged she made the mistake of leaving her door unlocked when making quick runs to do laundry. She said she hopes other people can learn from her mistake.

The video was crystal clear, and it helped police arrest Papp without incident. He is charged with home invasion.

For more on this story, go to WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.