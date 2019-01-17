Woman accused in baby King Jay's disappearance attacked in jail bathroom

SAN ANTONIO - One of the women accused in connection with the disappearance of baby King Jay in the San Antonio area was attacked in a bathroom in jail, according to our sister station KSAT.com.

Andrea Torres is charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Christopher Davila, King Jay's father, is facing felony charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury omission, tampering with evidence, felony possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. Police said Davila filed a false report that the baby had been kidnapped on Jan. 4. He later claimed King Jay's death was an accident and that he panicked and didn't call 911, according to police.

Torres is Davila's cousin.

Torres, 45, was attacked by three inmates on Jan. 9 while in a bathroom, according to KSAT.com.

Torres had the option of going into protective custody, but chose to be placed among the general population, which is when the attack happened, according to KSAT.com. After the attack, Torres was placed into protective custody.

An investigation into the attack continues.

KSAT reports Davila was initially placed in administrative segregation due to his gang affiliation, but changed to protective custody.

Beatrice Sampayo, King Jay's paternal grandmother, also faces a charge of tampering with evidence, which is a third-degree felony.

KSAT reports an inmate spit on Sampayo, 65, on Jan. 11 in an unrelated incident as she was being escorted from her cell in the infirmary.

King Jay disappeared when Davila said the baby was kidnapped during a carjacking. However, police said surveillance video identified Torres as the woman getting into the car and driving off. The car was later found abandoned without the keys or baby car seat inside.

On Jan. 11, police in San Antonio found King Jay's body after Davila took investigators to an open field near his neighborhood, authorities said.

Authorities were led to a location less than a mile from Davila's last known address, where they dug up a black backpack with what appeared to be the baby's body wrapped in a blanket, according to an arrest affidavit.

Davila could be charged with capital murder, pending an autopsy of the baby.

