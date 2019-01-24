Wig-wearing woman accused of robbing 6 banks in 5 days

HOUSTON - The FBI wants you to look at these photos and help them identify a wig-wearing woman who is accused of robbing six banks in the past week.
Authorities said the first robbery happened Friday just after 1:30 p.m. at a Chase Bank branch in the 1300 block of Gessner Road in southwest Houston.
The FBI said the woman approached a teller, showed a note on her purse that read she was armed with a gun and demanded cash. The teller gave an undisclosed amount of money and the woman took off in a white Chevrolet Malibu that had its right rear hubcap missing and headed south on Gessner, according to the FBI.
She is described by the FBI as an African-American woman, in her 20s or 30s, about 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a medium to heavy-set build, wears reddish-orange or blonde wigs, large black sunglasses, and a black fedora or green scarf tied around her head.
Look at different photos of the accused robber from various banks:
Here are the other banks the FBI said she robbed:
- Chase Bank branch in the 10400 block of Westheimer Road
- BBVA Compass Bank branch in the 1200 block Spencer Highway in South Houston
- Capital One Bank branch in the 11400 block of Gulf Freeway
- Bank of America branch in the 1100 block of Edgebrook Drive
- Comerica Bank branch on 9100 Airport Boulevard
Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the bank robber. If you've seen her, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston field office at (713) 693-5000.
