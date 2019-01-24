Wig-wearing woman accused of robbing 6 banks in 5 days

HOUSTON - The FBI wants you to look at these photos and help them identify a wig-wearing woman who is accused of robbing six banks in the past week.

Authorities said the first robbery happened Friday just after 1:30 p.m. at a Chase Bank branch in the 1300 block of Gessner Road in southwest Houston.

The FBI said the woman approached a teller, showed a note on her purse that read she was armed with a gun and demanded cash. The teller gave an undisclosed amount of money and the woman took off in a white Chevrolet Malibu that had its right rear hubcap missing and headed south on Gessner, according to the FBI.

She is described by the FBI as an African-American woman, in her 20s or 30s, about 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a medium to heavy-set build, wears reddish-orange or blonde wigs, large black sunglasses, and a black fedora or green scarf tied around her head.

Look at different photos of the accused robber from various banks:

Here are the other banks the FBI said she robbed:

Chase Bank branch in the 10400 block of Westheimer Road

BBVA Compass Bank branch in the 1200 block Spencer Highway in South Houston

Capital One Bank branch in the 11400 block of Gulf Freeway

Bank of America branch in the 1100 block of Edgebrook Drive

Comerica Bank branch on 9100 Airport Boulevard

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the bank robber. If you've seen her, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston field office at (713) 693-5000.

