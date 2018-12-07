Where's Sparky? Animal services turning to facial recognition software to find lost pets

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Florida's Pasco County Animal Services is turning to facial recognition software to help bring more lost pets home.

Starting this week, every pet that comes into the shelter will be scanned into the Finding Rover database.

Finding Rover is a facial recognition software designed to recognize and reunite lost pets. Finding Rover features a smartphone app, putting the power of a pet detective in the palm of your hand.

Pasco Animal Services Outreach Coordinator Rachel Stever calls the technology "absolutely revolutionary."

"We saw it as a great opportunity to really offer something to our community," she says.

