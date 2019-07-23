Where does Houston fall on 2019's most & least educated cities in America?

The skyline of Houston is seen from the air on July 7, 2017.

HOUSTON - A recent study to determine the cities where the most- and least-educated Americans are congregating was released. So where did Houston rank?

There are so many factors that determine why Americans would want to go to the highly educated cities. These vary from aspirations of better job opportunities and economic growth to being further around peers, mentors and spouses with a similar education level.

According to WalletHub, the study "compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to quality of the public school system to gender education gap."

Here are the top 5 Most Educated Cities:

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

3. Washington-Arlington, Alexandria, Washington, D.C./Virginia/Maryland/West Virginia

4. Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

5. Madison, Wisconsin

Here are some other notable cities that ranked above Houston:

6. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts/New Hampshire

9. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

16. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

26. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York/New Jersey/Pennsylvania

27. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

31. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois/Indiana/Wisconsin

71. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

80. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

Houston, The Woodlands and Sugar Land rank at No. 90 along with Springfield, Missouri.

Here are some other notable cities that ranked below Houston:

92. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

103. New Orleans-Metairie, Louisiana

106. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

111. Killeen-Temple, Texas

136. El Paso, Texas

139. Corpus Christi, Texas

140. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

