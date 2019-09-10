Did Houston top Dallas in report on best city to live in?

HOUSTON - By Briana Edwards/Digital Contributor

Houston got edged out by two other Texas cities in a ranking of the best places to live in the Lone Star State.

U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the 125 Best Places to Live in the U.S. included 10 cities in their ranking. Austin was No. 1, Dallas-Forth Worth No. 2 and Houston was No. 3.

The results are based on factors including affordability, desirable living, the city’s job market and quality of life.

Dallas-Fort Worth’s combined three-city metropolitan barely surpassed Houston by a .2 overall score difference.

The rival Texas cities score equally on value and net migration factors. While Dallas-Fort Worth scores a 6.9 in desirability, 7.1 in job market and 6.7 in quality of life, Houston’s scores across these categories are 6.5, 6.8 and 6.5 respectively.

With an overall score of 7.6 given by U.S. News, Austin has been determined as the best metro area in the entire country but where do the remaining nine cities rank when narrowed down to Texas?

Here’s the Texas Top 10.

1. Austin (Overall rank 1 of 125)

2. Dallas-Fort Worth (21 of 125)

3. Houston (30 of 125)

4. San Antonio (34 of 125)

5. Killeen (101 of 125)

6. Corpus Christi (105 of 125)

7. Beaumont (108 of 125)

8. El Paso (110 of 125)

9. McAllen (112 of 125)

10. Brownsville (116 of 125)

