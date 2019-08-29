These are the 20 most popular neighborhoods for young professionals in Houston

HOUSTON - As Houston becomes the third largest city in the US, millennials and young professionals have a variety of living options. And who takes the win, may be surprising.
Niche, a ranking and review site that ranks neighborhoods, colleges, places to work and schools, recently released the 2019 Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in the Houston area.
The list was created based on a variety of factors including number of millennial residents, job opportunities and access to bars, restaurants and affordable housing. The rankings were also based on data from the US Census, FBI and more informational sources.
Here are the top 20 results:
1. Fourth Ward
2. Neartown – Montrose
3. Midtown
4. Museum Park
5. Washington Avenue Coalition/ Memorial Park
6. Greenway/ Upper Kirby Area
7. Greater Uptown
8. University Place
9. Downtown
10. Greater Heights
11. Afton Oaks/ River Oaks Area
12. Medical Center Area
13. Astrodome Area
14. Lazybrook/ Timbergrove
15. Westchase
16. Mid West
17. Braeswood
18. Second Ward
19. Briar Forest
20. Memorial
Click here for the rest of the list.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.