These are the 20 most popular neighborhoods for young professionals in Houston

HOUSTON - As Houston becomes the third largest city in the US, millennials and young professionals have a variety of living options. And who takes the win, may be surprising.

Niche, a ranking and review site that ranks neighborhoods, colleges, places to work and schools, recently released the 2019 Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in the Houston area.

The list was created based on a variety of factors including number of millennial residents, job opportunities and access to bars, restaurants and affordable housing. The rankings were also based on data from the US Census, FBI and more informational sources.



Here are the top 20 results:



1. Fourth Ward

2. Neartown – Montrose

3. Midtown

4. Museum Park

5. Washington Avenue Coalition/ Memorial Park

6. Greenway/ Upper Kirby Area

7. Greater Uptown

8. University Place

9. Downtown

10. Greater Heights

11. Afton Oaks/ River Oaks Area

12. Medical Center Area

13. Astrodome Area

14. Lazybrook/ Timbergrove

15. Westchase

16. Mid West

17. Braeswood

18. Second Ward

19. Briar Forest

20. Memorial

Click here for the rest of the list.

