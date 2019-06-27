14 things you can do this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON - From a showing of "Mean Girls" at Discovery Green to a princess day at the Houston Astros game, this weekend is packed with things to do in Houston.

1. Houston Astros celebrate Princess Day

When: Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 7:15 p.m. and Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Minute Maid Park (501 Crawford St., Houston)

What: It is a big weekend for Houston Astros fans, as the team plays three home games against the Seattle Mariners. Friday will have the traditional Friday night fireworks, and Sunday, the Astros will be celebrating Princess Day. For a package of $40, princesses will gain access to an event in the Union Station lobby. The event will include an Astros princess promo item, a princess story-telling station, a tea party station, royalty training with real princesses, a make your-own Astros princess crown and a princess-themed photo booth. For more info, click here. At Saturday night’s game, the first 10,000 fans at the game will receive an orange Michael Brantley replica jersey.

Website: https://www.mlb.com/

2. Alley Theatre Day with Three Musketeers performance



When: Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m..

Where: Alley Theatre (615 Texas Ave., Houston)

What: This exclusive, all-day special starts with a behind-the-scenes tour of the Alley Theatre. There will then be a sword-fighting workshop presented by Houston Sword Sports, along with a "The Three Musketeers" activity led by the Alley’s community and engagement team. The day will then conclude with the 2:30 p.m. performance of "The Three Musketeers." Alley Theatre Day is recommended for children over 8 years old, as children under 6 years old are not permitted in the theater.

Website: https://www.alleytheatre.org/

3. Made in Spain Fest



When: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Cherie H. Flores Garden Pavilion (1500 Hermann Dr., Houston)

What: Made in Spain Fest promises to bring the best food and music along with Spanish footwear, handbags and jewelry to Houston. Enjoy mingling with some of the designers and shopping around. All brands at the event are made in Spain.

Website: https://www.madeinspainfest.com/

4. AsiaFest at Asia Society Texas Center



When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Asia Society Texas (1370 Southmore Blvd., Houston)

What: This free event allows people to start their own journey through Asia with dance and music performances and a variety of food, art, clothing and home vendors. Guests age 18 and under are encouraged to participate in a costume contests where they dress up as their favorite family-friendly Asian pop culture character.

Website: https://asiasociety.org/

5. Gamertagg Nation at Toyota Center



When: Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Toyota Center (1510 Polk St., Houston)

What: At this video game tournament, gamers will play games such as "NBA 2K19," "Madden 19" and "Call of Duty Black Ops 4." The "NBA 2k19" and the "Madden 19" champions will win a $20,000 prize. This is a two-day, single elimination tournament; if you keep winning, you keep playing.

Website: https://gamertagg.com/

6. Pride & Joy - The Marvin Gaye Musical



When: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Where: Wortham Theater Center (501 Texas Ave., Houston)

What: Enjoy a musical production that showcases the journey of Anna Gordon Gaye and Martin Gaye through love, music and fame.

Website: https://tickets.houstonfirsttheaters.com/

7. Barry’s Bootcamp Houston Opening Day



When: Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Barry’s Bootcamp (1953 West Gray, Houston)

What: This beloved celebrity workout that features 50 percent treadmill and 50 percent floor activities is officially opening its doors for classes Saturday. You can go online to its website or on the app to book your classes through next week.

Website: https://www.barrysbootcamp.com/

8. The Woodlands Margarita Festival



When: Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m.

Where: Town Green Park (2099 Lake Robins Dr., The Woodlands)

What: The Woodlands Margarita Festival is an adults-only event that will offer over 15 margarita flavors, a tasting tent with premium tequilas and entertainment from a handful of local bands on the Bud Light Stage.

Website: https://www.thewoodlandsmargaritafestival.com/

9. Houston Whiskey and Fine Spirit Festival



When: Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Ballroom at Bayou Place (500 Texas Ave., Houston)

What: The Houston Whiskey and Fine Spirit Festival is an adults-only evening event that will offer a premium mix of whiskey, vodka, wine and beer along with a buffet of hors d'oeuvres. There will be three individual seminars with knowledgeable industry experts along with performances from three local performers. The event will help benefit the Santana Dotson Foundation.

Website: http://www.houstonwhiskeyfestival.com/

10. Screen on the Green showing 'Mean Girls'



When: Saturday at 9 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green (1500 McKinney St., Houston)

What: Sit out at the lawn of Discovery Green with friends or family and enjoy a screening of “Mean Girls.” Guests are welcome to bring picnics, but food, wine and beer are also available for purchase at the park. Guests can arrive early to enter contests and partake in activities.

Website: https://www.discoverygreen.com/

11. Heights Mercantile Summer Market



When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Heights Mercantile (714 Yale St., Houston)

What: The summer market is a great place to browse and shop as local artists and vendors will be showcasing and selling their work along the promenades and sidewalks of Heights Mercantile. This will also serve as official ribbon-cutting and launch for Houston BCycle Station across the street from Local Foods.

Website: https://www.heightsmercantile.com/

12. OMB Bloodbath's 2nd Annual Everybody Eats Food Festival



When: Saturday at 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Satellite Bar (6922 Harrisburg Blvd., Houston)

What: Houston rapper- OMB Bloodbath is hosting his second annual food festival Saturday in east downtown. The outdoor food festival will feature a variety of the best black-owned food businesses, art vendors and live performances. All age groups are welcome.

Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/

13. Nola Nights with the Rouxpour



When: Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sugar Land Town Square (2711 Plaza Dr., Sugar Land)

What: Listen to some of your favorite music straight out of the Big Easy performed live by The New Orleans Hustlers Brass Band. Also, enjoy small plates and beer from Rouxpour on the plaza.

Website: https://www.sugarlandtownsquare.com/

14. 'The Perfect Marriage' at the Midtown Center for the Arts & Theatre

When: Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Midtown Arts and Theater (3400 Main St., Houston)

What: Enjoy the “Perfect Marriage” stage play that is a great Sunday afternoon show for all ages, couples and families.

Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/



