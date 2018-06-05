Video: Rodents spotted running through bun pallet at Delaware Burger King

WILMINGTON, Del. - Video of rodents running through a pallet of buns at a Delaware restaurant is quickly going viral.

Shantel Johnson, who posted the video, told KPRC the video was taken within the last two weeks. She said a friend works at the restaurant.

The video has been viewed nearly 700,000 times and shared more than 21,000 times on Facebook.

After Johnson, of Wilmington, Delaware, shared video of the rodents on her Facebook page Thursday, reports say the Burger King where it apparently happened was closed by public health inspectors.

Inspectors reportedly found rodent droppings in the burger buns, as well as in the food storage and prep areas, among other issues such as a leaking ceiling and flies, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.

Health officials ordered the restaurant to close and workers were ordered to be retrained in “food security issues.”

A representative for Burger King confirmed that this location is independently owned and operated, but said that the company will be investigating in order to “ensure they take the appropriate measures.”

The business reopened Monday afternoon after another inspection found the issues had been addressed, a health official told The News Journal of Wilmington.

