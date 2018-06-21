VIDEO: Raising Cane's employee stirs iced tea with her arm

Raising Cane’s employees have reportedly lost their jobs after video surfaced showing an employee stirring iced tea with her arm.

KENS reported the video was recorded at a Raising Cane’s location in Missouri.

The video shows the employee using her arm to make the tea and then, amid laughs, pour the drink into a tea dispenser at the restaurant. The video was apparently posted first to Snapchat.

“Don’t drink tea from Cane’s, she tryflin cause we don’t care no more,” the video caption reads.

The Facebook video has been shared more than 10,000 times and viewed more than 620,000 times.

Raising Cane’s released this statement:

"Our 19,000+ crew members take pride in what we do; we take the integrity of our products very seriously and we will not tolerate actions that compromise our high standards. As soon as we were made aware of the incident at our Tiffany Springs restaurant, we launched a full investigation and have taken the necessary action, including terminating the crew members involved. We are incredibly disappointed by the actions of these crew members, this is not who we are as a company and we deeply regret any concern caused. Moving forward, we will work to ensure additional training for all crew members to reinforce Cane’s values."

