VIDEO: Man assaults teen wearing 'MAGA' hat at San Antonio Whataburger restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Police in Texas are looking for the man who assaulted a teen wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

According to witnesses, it happened Tuesday night at a San Antonio Whataburger restaurant, KABB reported.

They say a teen was wearing a “MAGA" hat inside the restaurant when a man took the hat off his head and threw soda on the teen.

The kids were completely shocked and say the guy attacked them without any provocation.

They posted the video to social media to try to find out who the attacker is, but instead the video went viral. As of this writing, the video has more than 1.4 million views on social media.

The victim, Hunter Richard, did file a police report.

“I didn't think it was going to generate the amount, like what people are doing,” Richard said. “I was looking at the comments by some people and they are like, ‘this is uncalled for’ and other people are like, mixed opinions, but I didn't think it would blow up to what it is now."

KABB shared this statement from Whataburger:

“We were shocked to see this video and certainly don’t condone this type of customer behavior in our restaurants. To be clear, no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident, and we ask that questions be directed to San Antonio PD as we continue supporting their efforts.” – Whataburger Corporate Communications

