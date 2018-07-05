Veteran forced to sell home after HOA fight over flower pot American flag

SWEETWATER, Fla. - An Air Force veteran in Florida who was forced to sell his home due to hefty fines for flying an American flag is headed to court.

Larry Murphree says the homeowners association at the Tides Condominium in Sweetwater didn't approve of the small flag in a flower pot on his front porch.

"I got a violation letter that stated the American flag was an unauthorized object and for me to take it down," said Murphree. Murphree refused, and started getting fined up to $1,000.

That's when he hired lawyer Gust Harris, and filed suit in federal court. Harris says the two sides came to an agreement that the flag could be flown.

But according to Gust, the HOA changed the flag ordinance to a flower pot ordinance a few months later.

Murphree was again being charged $100 every day he didn't remove the flag.

On top of this, he says his HOA was using his HOA fee money to pay off the fines unbeknownst to him.

The HOA did not respond to NBC affiliate WTLV's request for comment.

Read more from WTLV.

