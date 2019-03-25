University of Houston in the Sweet 16 for first time since 1984: The world, then and now

HOUSTON - The University of Houston is back in the Sweet 16 – a feat achieved for the first time since the Phi Slama Jama days in 1984.

KPRC decided to look back at 1984 and rediscover the era, as well as look at current culture. Here are a few key figures to take you back in time:

1984, according to The People History.com:

Movie ticket: $2.50

Average cost of a new house: $86,730

Average income per year: $21,600

Gallon of gas: $1.10

Sally Ride is the first American woman in space.

Top earning movie: “Ghostbusters”

Ronald Reagan defeated Walter Mondale.

The first Apple Macintosh computer goes on sale.

2018-2019:

Movie ticket: $9.11

Average cost of a new house: $240,000

Average income per year: $61,372

Gallon of gas: $2.66

SpaceX crew docks with the International Space Station.

Top earning movie (2018): Black Panther

Democrats take control of House, but Republicans earn seats in Senate.

Genetic data makes it possible to predict certain diseases.



