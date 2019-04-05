United Airlines flight to Houston diverted after 'mechanical issue'

HOUSTON - A United Airlines flight to Houston had to be diverted after a mechanical issue during the flight.

According to a United Airlines spokesperson, ExpressJet Airlines flight 4390 traveling from Knoxville to Houston had to make an emergency landing in Dallas.

The spokesperson did not specify what kind of mechanical issue it was, but she did say there was no fire and people deplaned normally once the aircraft landed in Dallas.

As part of normal procedure, firetrucks met the plane upon arrival.

The spokesperson said United Airlines was working with customers to get them to their destination as quickly as possible.

