TxDOT waiving $1.3B in late fees for toll drivers

HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Transportation is waiving $1.3 billion in late toll fees for drivers who failed to pay their bills on time, the state agency announced Wednesday.

The unpaid toll transaction forgiven with this announcement are dated prior to March 1, meaning all unpaid late fees that were acquired prior to March 1, 2018 will be waived.

TxDOT says in the coming weeks customers will see the new late fee of $4 per statement on their statement after 30 days of nonpayment.

The agency says it may take some time to clear the balance of previous late fees from its online system, but it will not be billing for previous late fees.

TxDOT says customers are still required to pay the toll charges remaining on their accounts.

KXAN reported the changes come after a year-long investigation which revealed the state agency sent 2.2 million debtor accounts to collections last year alone. KXAN reported that the station heard from hundreds of toll users, some whom owed thousands of dollars in late fees alone as well as others who claim their bills were sent to the wrong address.

