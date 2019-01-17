Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lake Jackson home

Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Lake Jackson home, Jan. 17, 2019.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas - Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a home in Lake Jackson.

According to authorities, the two were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds around 7:30 p.m. after police got a call about a possible assault at a home near Petunia Street and Daffodil Street.

Officers said they believe the suspect is not at large, and the incident was an apparent murder-suicide in relation to a domestic disturbance.

The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released.

Authorities are expected to give more information on Thursday or Friday.



