Truck intentionally crashed into Dallas TV station, report says

DALLAS - A truck was intentionally crashed into a television station in Dallas on Wednesday morning, according to a report.
KXAS-TV, the NBC station in Dallas, reported that the truck crashed into the studios of KDFW-TV, Fox 4.
According to the report, anchors on the Fox 4 morning show said that the crash was intentional and the driver was in custody.
According to a tweet posted by Fox4, the truck was repeatedly crashed into the building by a man who was ranting.
A Fox 4 producer said in a tweet that people were evacuated from the building and a bomb squad was at the scene.
