Truck intentionally crashed into Dallas TV station, report says

Papers are scattered on the ground outside the studios of KDFW-TV, Fox 4, in Dallas, after pickup crashed into the building Sept. 5, 2018.

DALLAS - A truck was intentionally crashed into a television station in Dallas on Wednesday morning, according to a report.

KXAS-TV, the NBC station in Dallas, reported that the truck crashed into the studios of KDFW-TV, Fox 4.

According to the report, anchors on the Fox 4 morning show said that the crash was intentional and the driver was in custody.

According to a tweet posted by Fox4, the truck was repeatedly crashed into the building by a man who was ranting.

A Fox 4 producer said in a tweet that people were evacuated from the building and a bomb squad was at the scene.

Dallas police K-9 unit on scene sweeping FOX4 building after man repeatedly crashed into side of building earlier this morning and began ranting. No injuries reported. https://t.co/i1sTvA8lZj pic.twitter.com/qicGu6L8PL — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

#Breaking We are evacuating the building during our morning newscast, while Dallas police investigate a threat. Bomb squad now in route. pic.twitter.com/Eo9QV2XqKR — Emily Feigen (@EmilyFeigen) September 5, 2018

