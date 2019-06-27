This is the missing girl you'll be seeing a lot on billboards across Houston

Evanegelys Colon, as seen on a missing poster to be broadcast throughout the Houston area for a month.

The face of missing Houston area teen will appear on digital billboards for a month.

Evanegelys Colon, 16, went missing after she was involved in a car accident with a stolen car in April 2019. She was admitted to the hospital, but when her mother arrived, she was no longer there, according to authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas Center for the Missing (TCM) & Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) will launch a new month-long effort across... Posted by Texas Center for the Missing on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Colon’s photo will be broadcast throughout the Houston region more than 1,200 times per day on each billboard.

iHeart Media will broadcast radio public service announcements on area radio stations about the case as well.



