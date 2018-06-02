Thieves caught on camera stealing TVs in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A pair of alleged TV thieves apparently didn't know a camera stared them square in the face, upon entry into Darrell Gant's apartment.

"They seem to be peeking in with some sort of level of caution," Gant told KPRC2, describing the video.

The burglary occurred on May 28 at around 11 a.m., at an apartment complex located on the 2800 block of S. Bartell, near NRG Stadium, Houston police confirmed.

Damage to the front door leads Gant to believe the pair used a crowbar to enter his apartment. The video shows them walking in, then minutes later, walking out with two 50-inch televisions.

Gant was not home at the time of the break-in.

"I never had any issues prior to that," Gant said. "It's quite shocking and then again disheartening and brazen," he continued.

HPD is investigating. Anyone who may recognize the pair is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

