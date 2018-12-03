These are the Baby Shark toys that you buy for parents you loathe

Squeeze to hear the official Baby Shark song -- if you dare.

HOUSTON - The Pinkfong song “Baby Shark” is an earworm tune that can now be celebrated in toy form.

Some have quipped that people will likely purchase the Amazon toys – a cube version ($39.99) and a fish version ($69.99) -- for that friend with kids that he or she despises.

The listings for the cheerful toys each have a video, so watch at your own risk. The song may be in your head for the rest of the day.

The original “Baby Shark” video with the at-first delightful upbeat tune has been viewed more than 2 billion times on YouTube.

The video has been remixed by many, including James Corden, who produced this epic rendition with Josh Groban and Sophie Turner. Watch it below.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.