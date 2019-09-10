There's a free concert to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month you can attend on Sunday

By Briana Edwards/KPRC Contributor

HOUSTON - The Houston Symphony is hosting its annual Fiesta Sinfónica concert on Sunday as it celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts. The concert highlighting the lively music of Cuba will be led by Jacomo Bairos, the current music director of the Amarillo Symphony and artistic director of Miami’s Nu Deco Ensemble.

Bairos will conduct George Gershwin’s Cuban Overtue and the program will feature dance-inspired works by one of Cuba’s highly-valued composers Ernesto Lecuona.

Representing Mexico in the multicultural program is award-winning soprano Yunuet Laguna. Fiesta Sinfónica will mark Laguna’s debut at the Houston Symphony. In February, the young singer showcased her talents at Houston Grand Opera’s Concert of the Arias where she received the Ana María Martinez Encouragement Award.

The concert is free to the public. The show is appropriate for kids 6 and older. Advanced tickets are sold out and stand-by tickets to the event will be made available onsite at the Jones Hall box office.

