Sutherland Springs victims sue Academy over illegal gun sales

More than 24 are killed by a gunman during Sunday services in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO - More than 50 people connected to the Sutherland Springs church shooting have filed a new lawsuit against Academy Sports and Outdoors.

KSAT-TV reported Thursday that the lawsuit is aimed at ending what the plaintiffs say is Academy’s practice of illegally selling high-capacity assault rifles to residents of states that ban them.

CNN reported that Devin Kelley, who killed 26 people and injured 20 more during the November 2017 massacre, purchased a Ruger AR-556 rifle in April 2016 at a San Antonio-area Academy store. Kelley’s state of residence was listed as Colorado at the time of the purchase – a state that bans the sale of those types of weapons.

More than $1 million in relief is being requested for each plaintiff.

This new lawsuit comes on the heels of a recent judge’s decision that allows a different lawsuit filed against Academy to proceed.

