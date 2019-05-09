Strip club allowed juvenile girl to work as exotic dancer, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio strip club is no longer able to sell liquor after officials said it allowed a juvenile female to work as an exotic dancer.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials announced the Blush Show Club and Restaurant, located in the 2500 block of NE Loop 410, is no longer able to sell liquor due to charges of human trafficking, KSAT reported.

Authorities said the girl was forced to work at the club by suspected human trafficker Eric Taylor, who was arrested by BCSO in November 2018.

In September, law enforcement found Taylor with at 16-year-old girl in a vehicle outside an all-nude after-hours club, KSAT reported.

The arrest -- the result of a sting operation -- led to the club's shutdown.

Officials claim Taylor forced at least 10 girls, some of whom were runaways, into prostitution and work at local strip clubs.

Read more about this developing story from KSAT.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.