Outbreak of very rare Legionnaires' disease traced to East Texas State Fair

Seven confirmed cases and five possible cases of Legionnaires' disease have been identified in the Northeast Texas region.

Health experts are concerned that the area may be on the brink of an outbreak of the fairly rare disease.

All of those affected attended this year's East Texas State Fair.

The disease is not passed from person to person.

It must be inhaled from a water source into the lungs to cause the infection, and symptoms typically show up in two to ten days after contact.

