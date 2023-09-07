Six file to run in special election to replace Rep. Bryan Slaton

Empty chairs on the House floor before a late-night session at the state Capitol on Oct. 18, 2021.

Six candidates have filed for the special election to replace expelled former state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, according to the secretary of state’s office.

The list includes five Republicans and one Democrat. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Nov. 7 election will determine who finishes Slaton’s term in House District 2, a solidly red district in northeast Texas. The House unanimously voted in May to expel Slaton after a committee investigation found the married lawmaker had sex with a 19-year-old intern after getting her drunk.

The five Republicans who filed are Jill Dutton, former president of Republican Women of Van Zandt; Heath Hyde, a Sulphur Springs attorney; Brent Money, a Greenville lawyer; Doug Roszhart, vice chair of the Hunt County GOP; and Krista Schild, a Hunt County precinct chair. The Democrat is Kristen Washington, a former member of the Greenville City Council.

Dutton and Money have led the way in endorsements and fundraising. Slaton’s downfall has loomed over the race, with candidates promising to regain the trust of the voters. Some candidates have looked critically at Money as he has gotten endorsements from Slaton’s past allies.

Early voting begins Oct. 23.

