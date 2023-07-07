77º

VIDEO: Texas state troopers catch human smuggler in high-speed chase

A human smuggler was captured on video driving against oncoming traffic

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

A high-speed chase in Texas led state troopers to stop a truck holding several undocumented immigrants. The driver refused to stop for a traffic violation leading to the chase. NBC News' Guad Venegas has the latest.

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving, evading arrest and transporting undocumented immigrants after leading authorities on a high-speed chase near the Texas-Mexico border.

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the pursuit happened in La Salle County.

A video shared by Olivarez on Twitter shows authorities engaged in a high-speed pursuit of the vehicle along Interstate 35. The truck can be seen driving against oncoming traffic.

At some point during the chase, the driver, later identified as Eduardo Aradas, turned onto a dirt road, got stuck in the brush and bailed out of the truck.

Numerous undocumented immigrants are seen on the video exiting the vehicle and attempting to flee.

Twelve immigrants were apprehended and referred to U.S. Border Patrol.

