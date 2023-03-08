Woman dies during hike on Big Bend National Park trail in Texas

A 64-year-old woman died at Big Bend National Park in Texas on Monday after she collapsed on a trail, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

Rangers were called to the Hot Springs Canyon Trail around 2:45 p.m. Officials tried CPR, and a helicopter was called in to transport the hiker, but she died, the park service said.

The incident at Big Bend, in southwestern Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border, occurred the same day a high temperature of 97 degrees was reported in nearby Rio Grande Village, according to the National Weather Service.

