75º

Texas

Woman dies during hike on Big Bend National Park trail in Texas

Park officials said a cause of death was not known. The 800,000-acre park often becomes dangerously hot in March.

Phil Helsel, NBC News

Tags: Texas
Big Bend National Park (Canva)

A 64-year-old woman died at Big Bend National Park in Texas on Monday after she collapsed on a trail, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

Rangers were called to the Hot Springs Canyon Trail around 2:45 p.m. Officials tried CPR, and a helicopter was called in to transport the hiker, but she died, the park service said.

The incident at Big Bend, in southwestern Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border, occurred the same day a high temperature of 97 degrees was reported in nearby Rio Grande Village, according to the National Weather Service.

Read the story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.