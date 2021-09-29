Viral TikTok reveals how much Texas high schoolers are paying for homecoming mums

It’s homecoming season and for Texas high school students their focus is largely on one thing – mums.
In a viral TikTok video, a Corpus Christi-area high school student and her classmates are showing off their extravagant mums and revealing how much they cost.
Multiple students featured in the video say they paid $200 - $300, shocking some Texas natives in the comments who say their homecoming mum didn’t cost nearly as much when they were in high school.
Watch the TikTok below:
@rachel5041
Texas homecoming at is finest🤠#homecoming #texascheck #fyp♬ original sound - Rachel
Did you or your child ever take part in this Texas tradition? If so, how much do you remember your homecoming mum costing? Let us know in the comments below.