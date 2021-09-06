Texas girl saves grandmother who was set on fire by ex-boyfriend, police say

A 10-year-old girl saved her grandmother’s life after police say her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, according to a report by KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT.

According to family members, Deborah Romo, 57, was in an abusive relationship with Roberto Cocolan, 43, KSAT reports.

Nevaeh Gallegos, Romo’s granddaughter, witnessed the incident which occurred during a dispute between the couple.

“I heard them arguing,” Nevaeh said according to KSAT. “Then I saw my grandma go put on her pajamas and Robert went to take a shower. My grandma was sitting on the couch and the Robert started arguing about his truck keys.”

According to KSAT, Nevaeh said things got quiet, but then she heard her grandmother screaming.

“I heard my grandma screaming and then she was on the couch, but I saw her on the floor,” Nevaeh said according to KSAT. “He was standing and pouring gas on her and she was crying. I pushed him and tried to hit him, but he still continued doing it.”

According to San Antonio police, after pouring gas on Romo, Cocolan allegedly used a lighter to ignite her on fire, KSAT reports.

According to the news report, Romo directed her granddaughter to go next door to ask for her uncle’s help.

“I was sad because I couldn’t help her more,” Nevaeh said according to KSAT. “I started crying because I couldn’t find my grandma because of all of the smoke. I then heard her tell me to go get my tio Martin next door.”

According to KSAT, the family said Cocolan cut off the water in the home and they had to use leftover water from a mop bucket to put out the fire.

Thirty-five percent of Romo’s body was burned.

According to the report, Cocolan was later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and arson. His bond is set at $500,000.