Man arrested in killings of 3 women on South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the killings of three woman at a home in the Texas resort community of South Padre Island.

Officers were called to a “family disturbance” at a condominium in the island city around 10 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find the women shot dead, police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect fled the scene of the shooting but later turned himself in and was arrested in the neighboring community of Port Isabel. Police did not identify the man, who they said is being held on South Padre Island pending formal charges.

The dead women were a 46, 47 and 65 years old and from the Houston area, police said.

Police did not provide the women's names, did not immediately answer questions about a motive in the shootings or explain the relationships between the suspect and the women killed.

South Padre Island is a community on a barrier island of the same name, off the southern coast of Texas near the Mexican border.