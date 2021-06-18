Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick waffles over whether he still supports the stronger gun background checks

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at a press conference concerning the recently passed Election & Ballot Security Bill, also known as Senate Bill 7, at the Texas Capitol on April 7, 2021. "Senate Bill 7 is about voter security, not about voter suppression, and I'm tired of the lies and the nest of liars who continue to repeat them," said Patrick.

Two years ago, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wanted it to be known that he was prepared to buck his party on one of its sacred issues: guns.

In September 2019, he gave an interview to the Dallas Morning News in which he said was "willing to take an arrow" and go against the National Rifle Association by pushing for Texas to extend background checks to gun sales between strangers.

But Patrick's outspoken advocacy did not last long, and the next legislative session ended last month without any progress on the cause.

For the past year, Patrick has refused to answer questions about whether he still supports the stronger background checks. On Thursday, at a San Antonio news conference where Gov. Greg Abbott signed a series of bills from the session expanding gun rights, Patrick was asked directly, but he would not state his position.

"People want people who have a right to carry a gun to be able to access a gun and carry that gun to defend themselves, and all of us, including the NRA — all of us — want those who shouldn't have a gun to not have a gun, pure and simple," Patrick said.

Asked more directly if he no longer supported the proposal for stranger-to-stranger background checks, Patrick asserted he had answered the question.

Patrick was seated alongside Abbott, state House Speaker Dade Phelan and Wayne LaPierre, the longtime leader of the NRA.

